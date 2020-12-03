Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Shabazz scores 22 to lift San Francisco past Nevada 85-60

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 12:58 am
< a min read
      

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points as San Francisco routed Nevada 85-60 on Wednesday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 12 points for San Francisco (3-2). Josh Kunen added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea had 11 points.

Zane Meeks had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-1). Grant Sherfield added 12 points. Warren Washington had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year