Shelton scores 24 to carry N. Arizona past Idaho 78-65

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:57 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 24 points as Northern Arizona topped Idaho 78-65 on Thursday.

Shelton made 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists.

Luke Avdalovic had 17 points for Northern Arizona (2-6, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Gabe Quinnett had 12 points for the Vandals (0-6, 0-3), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Damen Thacker added 11 points. A.J. Youngman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

