Shepherd leads Charlotte over GW 66-65 on late foul shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 21 points and Jordan Shepherd hit a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left to lead Charlotte to a 66-65 win over George Washington on Tuesday.

Shepherd had 16 points for Charlotte (4-3). Brice Williams added 10 points and Milos Supica had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 20 points for the Colonials (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Jamison Battle added 19 points, and Matt Moyer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

