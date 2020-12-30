On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sheppard scores 21 to lift Belmont past Murray St. 68-55

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had a career-high 21 points as Belmont topped Murray State 68-55 on Wednesday night.

Grayson Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (9-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 12 points, four assists and three blocks. Luke Smith had six assists.

Belmont totaled 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Brion Whitley had 15 points for the Racers (4-4, 1-2). KJ Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tevin Brown had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier