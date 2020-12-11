On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
SHSU goes up against Mary Hardin-Baylor

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 6:30 am
Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Sam Houston State (3-3)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats are set to battle the Crusaders of Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor. Sam Houston State is coming off a 107-65 home win over LeTourneau in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Zach Nutall has averaged 22.5 points and 5.2 rebounds this year for Sam Houston State. Complementing Nutall is Tristan Ikpe, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CARSON: Carson Hammond has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 3-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bearkats scored 74.6 points per contest in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

