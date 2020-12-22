On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shungu, Smith carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 62-53

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 6:06 pm
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ben Shungu registered 12 points and six rebounds as Vermont topped UMass Lowell 62-53 on Tuesday.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont (1-1, 1-1 America East Conference), and Bailey Patella chipped in nine points.

Obadiah Noel had 18 points for the River Hawks (2-4, 1-1). Ron Mitchell added 15 points and Connor Withers had 11 rebounds.

The Catamounts evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Vermont 73-65 Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

