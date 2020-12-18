On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Morehead St. 65

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (3-4)

Wilson 7-14 2-4 18, L.Wright 3-3 0-0 6, S.Wright 2-7 0-0 6, Adewunmi 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Curtis 5-9 2-2 13, Williams 2-5 3-4 9, Pepple 3-4 2-2 8, Polk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-12 69.

MOREHEAD ST. (4-5)

Broome 7-10 0-0 14, Dixon 1-8 2-2 5, D.Cooper 5-13 0-0 11, T.Cooper 1-9 2-2 5, Potter 3-11 3-4 12, Baker 2-5 1-2 6, Hunt 5-10 1-1 11, Bryan 0-1 1-2 1, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 10-13 65.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 35-30. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 8-16 (Williams 2-3, Wilson 2-3, S.Wright 2-5, Carter 1-1, Curtis 1-2, Adewunmi 0-2), Morehead St. 7-29 (Potter 3-10, Baker 1-1, T.Cooper 1-5, D.Cooper 1-6, Dixon 1-6, Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out_Baker. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 27 (Wilson 9), Morehead St. 39 (Potter 14). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 16 (Wilson 5), Morehead St. 13 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 17, Morehead St. 16. A_375 (6,500).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships