SIU-Edwardsville 69, Morehead St. 65

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (3-4)

Wilson 7-14 2-4 18, L.Wright 3-3 0-0 6, S.Wright 2-7 0-0 6, Adewunmi 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Curtis 5-9 2-2 13, Williams 2-5 3-4 9, Pepple 3-4 2-2 8, Polk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 9-12 69.

MOREHEAD ST. (4-5)

Broome 7-10 0-0 14, Dixon 1-8 2-2 5, D.Cooper 5-13 0-0 11, T.Cooper 1-9 2-2 5, Potter 3-11 3-4 12, Baker 2-5 1-2 6, Hunt 5-10 1-1 11, Bryan 0-1 1-2 1, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 10-13 65.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 35-30. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 8-16 (Williams 2-3, Wilson 2-3, S.Wright 2-5, Carter 1-1, Curtis 1-2, Adewunmi 0-2), Morehead St. 7-29 (Potter 3-10, Baker 1-1, T.Cooper 1-5, D.Cooper 1-6, Dixon 1-6, Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out_Baker. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 27 (Wilson 9), Morehead St. 39 (Potter 14). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 16 (Wilson 5), Morehead St. 13 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 17, Morehead St. 16. A_375 (6,500).

