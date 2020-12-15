Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Sloan carries East Tennessee State over Gardner-Webb 65-60

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Sloan had 18 points and seven assists as East Tennessee State narrowly defeated Gardner-Webb 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points for the Buccaneers (2-3), and Vonnie Patterson chipped in 10 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3). Anthony Selden added 11 points. Jaheam Cornwall had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course