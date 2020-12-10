On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 12:43 am
< a min read
      

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.

Da’vione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships