Smith carries Chattanooga past Tennessee State 66-63

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:42 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds as Chattanooga won its ninth straight game, edging past Tennessee State 66-63 on Tuesday.

Smith made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left and Mark Freeman missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Stefan Kenic had 16 points for Chattanooga (9-0). Trey Doomes added six rebounds. Smith hit 10 of 11 foul shots.

Freeman had 20 points and six assists for the Tigers (1-4). Josh Linder added 13 points and Shakem Johnson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

