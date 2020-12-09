Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Smith leads Chattanooga past Bellarmine 77-68

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga beat Bellarmine 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Jamaal Walker and A.J. Caldwell added 15 points each for Chattanooga (5-0). David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points and Caldwell had eight rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-2). Dylan Penn added 19 points and six assists, and Alec Pfriem had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships