SMU 102, Houston Baptist 75

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:07 pm
HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-2)

Iyeyemi 3-5 4-7 10, Janacek 4-12 0-0 10, Tse 4-5 2-4 11, Castro 1-6 6-6 9, Dalton 3-9 3-4 12, Thompson 3-4 0-0 7, Pierre 3-5 2-2 11, Boothman 2-8 0-0 5, Gomes 0-0 0-1 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Long 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 17-24 75.

SMU (2-0)

Chargois 5-12 9-10 20, Hunt 7-12 4-5 18, Jasey 3-3 0-1 6, Bandoumel 5-9 0-0 12, Davis 6-15 7-8 20, Smith 3-5 1-2 8, Douglas 1-5 0-0 2, McNeill 5-8 1-2 13, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Tabor 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-74 22-28 102.

Halftime_SMU 49-44. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 12-30 (Pierre 3-3, Dalton 3-6, Janacek 2-8, Castro 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Tse 1-2, Boothman 1-4, Long 0-1, McKenzie 0-2), SMU 8-21 (McNeill 2-3, Bandoumel 2-4, Chargois 1-2, Davis 1-2, Tabor 1-2, Smith 1-3, Douglas 0-2, Hunt 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 29 (Iyeyemi, Castro 5), SMU 41 (Hunt 11). Assists_Houston Baptist 16 (Janacek, Tse 3), SMU 20 (Davis 12). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 19, SMU 22.

