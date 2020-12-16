SMU 70, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (5-1)

Gardner 5-14 3-4 13, Suggs 1-6 2-5 4, Debaut 1-2 0-0 2, Newton 4-11 0-0 9, Robinson-White 3-5 0-0 7, Baruti 4-5 0-0 11, Miles 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Farrakhan 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 5-9 55.

SMU (5-0)

Chargois 1-8 5-8 7, Hunt 5-9 0-0 11, Jasey 3-7 0-0 6, Bandoumel 2-6 1-2 7, Davis 7-12 1-1 17, McNeill 5-9 0-0 13, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Anei 1-1 0-0 2, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Tabor 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-11 70.

Halftime_SMU 30-28. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 6-16 (Baruti 3-4, Miles 1-2, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 1-3, Farrakhan 0-1, Suggs 0-1, Jackson 0-2), SMU 9-25 (McNeill 3-5, Bandoumel 2-3, Davis 2-5, Hunt 1-3, Smith 1-4, Douglas 0-1, Chargois 0-4). Rebounds_East Carolina 30 (Debaut 5), SMU 34 (Hunt 10). Assists_East Carolina 13 (Robinson-White 4), SMU 16 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_East Carolina 17, SMU 14. A_1,564 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.