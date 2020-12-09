On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

SMU staying close to home for Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — SMU will be staying close to home to play in the Frisco Bowl.

The Mustangs (7-3) accepted an invitation Wednesday to be in the Dec. 19 game that will be played about a half-hour drive from their campus. Their opponent, likely from Conference USA, is still to be determined.

SMU started the season 7-1, but lost consecutive games at Tulsa and East Carolina before its scheduled regular-season finale last week against Houston was put off for the second time this season.

It will be the second time for the Mustangs to play in the Frisco Bowl. They lost 51-10 to Louisiana Tech in the bowl’s inaugural game in 2017, which was played nine days after Sonny Dykes was named their new coach.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers