Son, Kane combine to give Tottenham 2-0 win over Arsenal

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 1:33 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined as both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard (meter) strike into the top corner.

Son returned the favor to tee up Kane to smash in from close range in first-half stoppage time as Tottenham returned to first place. Arsenal is 11 points behind in 15th place.

The win came in front of the first crowd allowed at Tottenham’s stadium since March, with the 2,000 tickets restricted to home fans due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

