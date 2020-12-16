Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

South Alabama 103, Flagler 81

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

FLAGLER (1-4)

Metzger 4-5 0-1 8, Slim 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 3-5 0-0 8, Henderson 5-14 1-1 16, Lottie 7-15 4-4 21, Barr 3-4 0-0 6, Fiddler 4-10 0-0 12, Bain 3-12 2-2 10, Collier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 7-8 81.

SOUTH ALABAMA (6-2)

Goncalves 3-7 0-0 9, Iorio 5-9 2-2 13, Flowers 5-9 6-9 18, Locure 7-13 3-4 22, Pettway 6-7 2-2 14, West 5-7 3-6 13, Curry 5-6 4-7 14, Sizemore 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 20-30 103.

Halftime_South Alabama 56-41. 3-Point Goals_Flagler 16-48 (Henderson 5-14, Fiddler 4-9, Lottie 3-10, Ellis 2-2, Bain 2-10, Barr 0-1, Collier 0-1, Slim 0-1), South Alabama 11-20 (Locure 5-7, Goncalves 3-6, Flowers 2-3, Iorio 1-3, Sizemore 0-1). Fouled Out_Metzger, Barr. Rebounds_Flagler 30 (Metzger, Henderson 6), South Alabama 33 (Goncalves 10). Assists_Flagler 19 (Ellis 6), South Alabama 17 (Pettway 7). Total Fouls_Flagler 21, South Alabama 9. A_821 (10,041).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course