South Alabama 103, Flagler 81

FLAGLER (1-4)

Metzger 4-5 0-1 8, Slim 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 3-5 0-0 8, Henderson 5-14 1-1 16, Lottie 7-15 4-4 21, Barr 3-4 0-0 6, Fiddler 4-10 0-0 12, Bain 3-12 2-2 10, Collier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 7-8 81.

SOUTH ALABAMA (6-2)

Goncalves 3-7 0-0 9, Iorio 5-9 2-2 13, Flowers 5-9 6-9 18, Locure 7-13 3-4 22, Pettway 6-7 2-2 14, West 5-7 3-6 13, Curry 5-6 4-7 14, Sizemore 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 20-30 103.

Halftime_South Alabama 56-41. 3-Point Goals_Flagler 16-48 (Henderson 5-14, Fiddler 4-9, Lottie 3-10, Ellis 2-2, Bain 2-10, Barr 0-1, Collier 0-1, Slim 0-1), South Alabama 11-20 (Locure 5-7, Goncalves 3-6, Flowers 2-3, Iorio 1-3, Sizemore 0-1). Fouled Out_Metzger, Barr. Rebounds_Flagler 30 (Metzger, Henderson 6), South Alabama 33 (Goncalves 10). Assists_Flagler 19 (Ellis 6), South Alabama 17 (Pettway 7). Total Fouls_Flagler 21, South Alabama 9. A_821 (10,041).

