Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

South Alabama 80, William Carey 67

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM CAREY (0-2)

Kazeneza 6-9 2-2 14, Starwood 6-10 2-2 16, Bumpers 1-4 0-0 2, Floyd 2-8 0-0 6, Whitworth 4-12 0-0 9, Pittman 4-11 2-2 10, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Thigpen 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-6 67.

SOUTH ALABAMA (4-2)

Goncalves 1-5 2-2 5, Iorio 6-13 3-4 19, Flowers 8-12 7-8 26, Locure 3-8 6-6 13, Walker 5-12 4-6 14, Pettway 0-1 1-2 1, West 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 23-28 80.

Halftime_South Alabama 42-29. 3-Point Goals_William Carey 7-30 (Martin 2-5, Starwood 2-6, Floyd 2-7, Whitworth 1-3, Kazeneza 0-1, Moore 0-1, Bumpers 0-3, Pittman 0-4), South Alabama 9-28 (Iorio 4-9, Flowers 3-5, Goncalves 1-4, Locure 1-6, Walker 0-4). Fouled Out_Whitworth. Rebounds_William Carey 32 (Whitworth 8), South Alabama 29 (Locure, Walker 5). Assists_William Carey 16 (Floyd 6), South Alabama 12 (Locure 7). Total Fouls_William Carey 22, South Alabama 15. A_812 (10,041).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers