South Alabama 80, William Carey 67

WILLIAM CAREY (0-2)
Kazeneza 6-9 2-2 14, Starwood 6-10 2-2 16, Bumpers 1-4 0-0 2, Floyd 2-8 0-0 6, Whitworth 4-12 0-0 9, Pittman 4-11 2-2 10, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Thigpen 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-6 67.
SOUTH ALABAMA (4-2)
Goncalves 1-5 2-2 5, Iorio 6-13 3-4 19, Flowers 8-12 7-8 26, Locure 3-8 6-6 13, Walker 5-12 4-6 14, Pettway 0-1 1-2 1, West 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 23-28 80.
Halftime_South Alabama 42-29. 3-Point Goals_William Carey 7-30 (Martin 2-5, Starwood 2-6, Floyd 2-7, Whitworth 1-3, Kazeneza 0-1, Moore 0-1, Bumpers 0-3, Pittman 0-4), South Alabama 9-28 (Iorio 4-9, Flowers 3-5, Goncalves 1-4, Locure 1-6, Walker 0-4). Fouled Out_Whitworth. Rebounds_William Carey 32 (Whitworth 8), South Alabama 29 (Locure, Walker 5). Assists_William Carey 16 (Floyd 6), South Alabama 12 (Locure 7). Total Fouls_William Carey 22, South Alabama 15. A_812 (10,041).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments