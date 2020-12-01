South Alabama 86, Emmanuel (GA) 47

EMMANUEL (GA) (1-1)
Jones 1-8 5-5 7, Simpson 1-6 0-1 2, Stuckey 4-10 2-2 14, Wright 1-7 0-0 2, Rucker 2-5 2-2 7, Ingram 0-0 1-2 1, Foster 2-4 0-0 6, J.Boyd 1-3 0-0 3, Strachan 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, C.Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, C.Boyd 1-1 0-1 3, Latney 0-4 0-1 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 10-14 47.
SOUTH ALABAMA (3-1)
Goncalves 5-11 0-0 14, West 1-4 10-16 12, Flowers 6-10 3-4 17, Locure 3-8 5-7 12, Pettway 3-5 1-2 7, Walker 5-14 0-1 14, Curry 4-10 2-2 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Sizemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 21-32 86.
Halftime_South Alabama 42-21. 3-Point Goals_Emmanuel (GA) 9-36 (Stuckey 4-9, Foster 2-4, C.Boyd 1-1, J.Boyd 1-3, Rucker 1-4, Gibson 0-1, C.Lewis 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Jones 0-3, Latney 0-3, Wright 0-6), South Alabama 11-26 (Walker 4-7, Goncalves 4-9, Flowers 2-5, Locure 1-5). Fouled Out_Ingram, West. Rebounds_Emmanuel (GA) 33 (Rucker, Ingram 6), South Alabama 43 (West 9). Assists_Emmanuel (GA) 8 (Stuckey 3), South Alabama 17 (Flowers, Pettway 5). Total Fouls_Emmanuel (GA) 23, South Alabama 18. A_780 (10,041).
