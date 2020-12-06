On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

South Alabama fires football coach Steve Campbell

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 3:18 pm
< a min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Alabama has fired football coach Steve Campbell a day after a shutout loss to rival Troy.

Jaguars athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the decision on Sunday.

“I met with Coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” Erdmann said.

Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons at South Alabama. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-7 record, capped by Saturday’s 29-0 home loss to Troy. They finished 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference games.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

The school said it would begin a national search for a replacement immediately.

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit