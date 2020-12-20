South Dakota 84, Mount Marty 44

MOUNT MARTY (0-1)

Jordre 2-6 1-2 5, Larson 2-3 0-1 6, Moran 2-11 2-2 6, Ronsiek 2-7 0-0 5, Wilson 4-14 0-0 12, Edwards 1-8 0-0 2, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Altenburg 0-2 1-2 1, Arlt 1-4 0-0 3, Savary 0-0 0-0 0, Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0, Kotrous 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-58 4-7 44.

SOUTH DAKOTA (2-6)

Heiman 1-3 1-2 3, Fuller 1-5 0-0 2, Perrott-Hunt 3-6 0-0 8, Plitzuweit 5-10 3-4 13, Umude 8-11 3-4 21, Archambault 5-9 1-1 11, Hayes 2-5 0-2 4, Kamateros 4-4 0-0 9, Koster 2-2 1-1 5, Zizic 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Dial 0-1 0-0 0, Burchill 1-4 0-0 2, Smjecanin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 9-14 84.

Halftime_South Dakota 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Mount Marty 8-32 (Wilson 4-11, Larson 2-2, Arlt 1-4, Ronsiek 1-5, Jordre 0-1, Altenburg 0-2, Moran 0-2, Edwards 0-5), South Dakota 5-15 (Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Umude 2-4, Kamateros 1-1, Archambault 0-3, Plitzuweit 0-3). Rebounds_Mount Marty 27 (Larson 8), South Dakota 45 (Umude, Hayes 8). Assists_Mount Marty 8 (Larson, Moran, Wilson 2), South Dakota 15 (Plitzuweit, Umude, Hayes, Koster 3). Total Fouls_Mount Marty 13, South Dakota 14. A_287 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.