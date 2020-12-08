South Florida 73, Stetson 62

STETSON (0-4)
Kabimba 3-6 0-0 6, Diawara 3-5 4-4 10, Johnston 3-10 4-5 13, Perry 4-12 4-4 15, Swenson 0-1 0-0 0, Valdez 1-1 0-1 3, Smith 2-8 2-3 6, Jones 3-5 0-1 6, Wuor 0-0 0-0 0, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0, Panzo 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-52 14-18 62.
SOUTH FLORIDA (3-2)
Durr 1-5 3-4 5, Yetna 5-7 1-3 13, Collins 8-10 0-2 18, Murphy 3-8 6-10 12, Brown 5-8 1-2 14, Chaplin 3-7 2-3 9, Castaneda 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Oduro 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-2 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-24 73.
Halftime_South Florida 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 8-28 (Perry 3-8, Johnston 3-9, Valdez 1-1, Panzo 1-3, Jones 0-1, Lamar 0-1, Kabimba 0-2, Smith 0-3), South Florida 8-18 (Brown 3-4, Collins 2-2, Yetna 2-3, Chaplin 1-2, Durr 0-1, Castaneda 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 22 (Johnston 7), South Florida 41 (Collins 9). Assists_Stetson 13 (Valdez 5), South Florida 17 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_Stetson 18, South Florida 17.
