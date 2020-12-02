Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

South Florida 76, Florida Gulf Coast 57

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1)

Abaev 2-6 0-1 4, Rainwater 1-3 0-0 2, Catto 1-7 0-0 3, Miller 3-10 1-2 10, Warren 6-10 3-4 15, Largie 5-9 0-0 12, Z.Anderson 0-3 2-5 2, Rivers 3-7 0-0 6, Rolon 0-1 0-0 0, Gagliardi 0-2 0-0 0, London 1-3 0-0 3, Rosa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-12 57.

SOUTH FLORIDA (2-2)

Durr 6-8 1-2 14, Yetna 6-12 0-0 13, Chaplin 2-3 2-4 6, C.Murphy 5-9 0-1 12, Brown 4-7 0-0 10, Collins 2-7 2-2 6, Castaneda 4-7 0-0 9, Oduro 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Tchewa 1-3 0-2 2, L.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-65 5-13 76.

Halftime_South Florida 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 7-30 (Miller 3-7, Largie 2-4, London 1-3, Catto 1-4, Rolon 0-1, Rosa 0-1, Warren 0-1, Gagliardi 0-2, Z.Anderson 0-3, Rivers 0-4), South Florida 7-18 (C.Murphy 2-3, Brown 2-4, Durr 1-1, Yetna 1-2, Castaneda 1-3, Chaplin 0-1, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Tchewa. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Abaev 10), South Florida 38 (Durr, Yetna 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 11 (Catto 4), South Florida 14 (Collins 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, South Florida 13.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides aid in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year