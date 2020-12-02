South Florida 76, Florida Gulf Coast 57

FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1)
Abaev 2-6 0-1 4, Rainwater 1-3 0-0 2, Catto 1-7 0-0 3, Miller 3-10 1-2 10, Warren 6-10 3-4 15, Largie 5-9 0-0 12, Z.Anderson 0-3 2-5 2, Rivers 3-7 0-0 6, Rolon 0-1 0-0 0, Gagliardi 0-2 0-0 0, London 1-3 0-0 3, Rosa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-12 57.
SOUTH FLORIDA (2-2)
Durr 6-8 1-2 14, Yetna 6-12 0-0 13, Chaplin 2-3 2-4 6, C.Murphy 5-9 0-1 12, Brown 4-7 0-0 10, Collins 2-7 2-2 6, Castaneda 4-7 0-0 9, Oduro 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Tchewa 1-3 0-2 2, L.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-65 5-13 76.
Halftime_South Florida 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 7-30 (Miller 3-7, Largie 2-4, London 1-3, Catto 1-4, Rolon 0-1, Rosa 0-1, Warren 0-1, Gagliardi 0-2, Z.Anderson 0-3, Rivers 0-4), South Florida 7-18 (C.Murphy 2-3, Brown 2-4, Durr 1-1, Yetna 1-2, Castaneda 1-3, Chaplin 0-1, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Tchewa. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Abaev 10), South Florida 38 (Durr, Yetna 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 11 (Catto 4), South Florida 14 (Collins 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, South Florida 13.
