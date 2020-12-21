On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Southern Cal 77, California 54

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 7:29 pm
< a min read
      

CALIFORNIA (0-7)

Lutje Schipholt 4-11 3-6 11, Onyiah 8-15 0-0 16, Samb 4-10 1-1 9, Daniels 4-15 3-5 11, McIntosh 3-7 0-0 7, Muca 0-3 0-0 0, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 7-12 54

SOUTHERN CAL (2-4)

Oliver 3-6 4-4 11, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell 5-13 0-0 12, Rogers 8-12 0-0 18, White 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 8-12 1-2 22, Campbell 1-6 0-0 3, Tinner 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 5-6 77

California 15 11 15 13 54
Southern Cal 18 27 20 12 77

3-Point Goals_California 1-11 (Daniels 0-4, McIntosh 1-4, Muca 0-2, Olson 0-1), Southern Cal 12-26 (Oliver 1-3, Caldwell 2-4, Rogers 2-4, Sanders 5-7, Campbell 1-6, Tinner 1-2). Assists_California 13 (Lutje Schipholt 6), Southern Cal 19 (Caldwell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 35 (Lutje Schipholt 4-7), Southern Cal 40 (Team 6-9). Total Fouls_California 5, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station