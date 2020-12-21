Southern Cal 77, California 54

CALIFORNIA (0-7)

Lutje Schipholt 4-11 3-6 11, Onyiah 8-15 0-0 16, Samb 4-10 1-1 9, Daniels 4-15 3-5 11, McIntosh 3-7 0-0 7, Muca 0-3 0-0 0, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 7-12 54

SOUTHERN CAL (2-4)

Oliver 3-6 4-4 11, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell 5-13 0-0 12, Rogers 8-12 0-0 18, White 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 8-12 1-2 22, Campbell 1-6 0-0 3, Tinner 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 5-6 77

California 15 11 15 13 — 54 Southern Cal 18 27 20 12 — 77

3-Point Goals_California 1-11 (Daniels 0-4, McIntosh 1-4, Muca 0-2, Olson 0-1), Southern Cal 12-26 (Oliver 1-3, Caldwell 2-4, Rogers 2-4, Sanders 5-7, Campbell 1-6, Tinner 1-2). Assists_California 13 (Lutje Schipholt 6), Southern Cal 19 (Caldwell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 35 (Lutje Schipholt 4-7), Southern Cal 40 (Team 6-9). Total Fouls_California 5, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

