Southern Cal 91, UC Irvine 56

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:06 am
UC IRVINE (2-2)

Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Welp 3-14 0-0 6, Greene 4-8 0-0 8, Artest 0-8 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Baker 6-9 2-4 17, Davis 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 3-5 4-5 10, Henry 1-4 0-0 2, Tshimanga 0-5 0-3 0, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0, Catchings 0-0 0-0 0, Ruck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 6-12 56.

SOUTHERN CAL (4-1)

Agbonkpolo 2-5 1-2 6, I.Mobley 4-10 0-2 9, E.Mobley 8-12 4-6 22, Baumann 5-8 4-5 18, Peterson 3-6 1-2 7, Eaddy 4-10 1-1 12, White 2-3 3-7 8, Goodwin 3-6 1-3 7, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 15-28 91.

Halftime_Southern Cal 46-21. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 4-19 (Baker 3-4, Davis 1-7, Tshimanga 0-1, Welp 0-3, Artest 0-4), Southern Cal 12-24 (Baumann 4-6, Eaddy 3-5, E.Mobley 2-4, I.Mobley 1-2, White 1-2, Agbonkpolo 1-4, Peterson 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 32 (Johnson, Tshimanga 7), Southern Cal 37 (E.Mobley 12). Assists_UC Irvine 12 (Henry 4), Southern Cal 22 (Agbonkpolo, I.Mobley 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 23, Southern Cal 12.

