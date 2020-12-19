On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 5:10 pm
LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-4)

Howell 3-4 0-1 6, Efretuei 2-5 0-0 4, Olonade 3-6 0-0 8, Ozier 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 2-12 4-4 9, Phillips 1-4 1-2 3, Gonzales 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-6 0-0 7, Nicholas 1-5 0-0 2, Morency 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-51 5-7 47.

SOUTHERN MISS. (3-3)

Harris 2-7 2-3 6, Stevenson 1-2 4-4 6, Draine 6-15 0-0 17, Hardy 5-9 6-7 16, Pierre 3-13 0-0 8, Konontsuk 0-7 1-2 1, Malone 3-4 0-1 6, Pinckney 0-1 0-1 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 13-18 60.

Halftime_Southern Miss. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 6-21 (Olonade 2-4, Morency 1-1, Hall 1-2, Ozier 1-4, Harrison 1-6, Nicholas 0-1, Phillips 0-3), Southern Miss. 7-23 (Draine 5-11, Pierre 2-6, Hardy 0-1, Malone 0-1, Konontsuk 0-4). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 31 (Efretuei 6), Southern Miss. 36 (Harris, Draine 10). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 8 (Nicholas 3), Southern Miss. 7 (Konontsuk 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 17, Southern Miss. 15.

