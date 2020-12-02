Southern Miss. 80, William Carey 53

WILLIAM CAREY (0-1)
Kazeneza 0-3 0-2 0, Starwood 4-6 0-0 10, Bumpers 9-17 0-0 21, Floyd 1-5 0-0 2, Whitworth 1-5 2-2 5, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Thigpen 1-3 0-0 2, Colbert 1-1 0-0 2, Pittman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-49 3-6 53.
SOUTHERN MISS. (1-1)
Harris 1-3 1-4 3, Stevenson 11-13 5-12 27, Draine 3-9 0-0 9, Hardy 5-10 0-1 10, Malone 3-9 0-0 6, Konontsuk 5-11 0-0 13, Morman 5-6 0-0 10, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Steinman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 6-17 80.
Halftime_Southern Miss. 39-24. 3-Point Goals_William Carey 8-22 (Bumpers 3-7, Starwood 2-4, Martin 1-1, Moore 1-2, Whitworth 1-3, Floyd 0-2, Kazeneza 0-3), Southern Miss. 6-17 (Draine 3-7, Konontsuk 3-7, Hardy 0-1, Malone 0-2). Fouled Out_Thigpen. Rebounds_William Carey 24 (Kazeneza 5), Southern Miss. 35 (Harris 10). Assists_William Carey 8 (Whitworth 3), Southern Miss. 16 (Malone 6). Total Fouls_William Carey 15, Southern Miss. 11.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments