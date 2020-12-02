Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Southern Miss. 80, William Carey 53

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM CAREY (0-1)

Kazeneza 0-3 0-2 0, Starwood 4-6 0-0 10, Bumpers 9-17 0-0 21, Floyd 1-5 0-0 2, Whitworth 1-5 2-2 5, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Thigpen 1-3 0-0 2, Colbert 1-1 0-0 2, Pittman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-49 3-6 53.

SOUTHERN MISS. (1-1)

Harris 1-3 1-4 3, Stevenson 11-13 5-12 27, Draine 3-9 0-0 9, Hardy 5-10 0-1 10, Malone 3-9 0-0 6, Konontsuk 5-11 0-0 13, Morman 5-6 0-0 10, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Steinman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 6-17 80.

Halftime_Southern Miss. 39-24. 3-Point Goals_William Carey 8-22 (Bumpers 3-7, Starwood 2-4, Martin 1-1, Moore 1-2, Whitworth 1-3, Floyd 0-2, Kazeneza 0-3), Southern Miss. 6-17 (Draine 3-7, Konontsuk 3-7, Hardy 0-1, Malone 0-2). Fouled Out_Thigpen. Rebounds_William Carey 24 (Kazeneza 5), Southern Miss. 35 (Harris 10). Assists_William Carey 8 (Whitworth 3), Southern Miss. 16 (Malone 6). Total Fouls_William Carey 15, Southern Miss. 11.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year