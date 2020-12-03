Southern Miss takes on S. Illinois

Southern Miss (1-1) vs. Southern Illinois (1-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and Southern Illinois both look to put winning streaks together .

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Miss’ Tyler Stevenson, LaDavius Draine and Tyler Morman have collectively scored 42 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Domask has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Southern Miss got a 3-point win over Southern Illinois when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 1-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Golden Eagles gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 63.2 per contest. Southern Illinois went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 63.3 points and giving up 61.8 per game in the process.

