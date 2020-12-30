SPHL Glance

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
Birmingham 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

