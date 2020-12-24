SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knoxville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pensacola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments