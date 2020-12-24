On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

