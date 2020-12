Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv05 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Tuesday, December 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Kansas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Miami

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Minnesota

FS1 — Coppin State at Georgetown

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Iowa

ESPN2 — Ohio State at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn State at Virginia Tech

FS1’— Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Marquette

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Duke

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Rutgers —

Wednesday, December 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Clemson

ESPNU — Providence at Texas Christian

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Michigan

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Nebraska

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan State at Virginia

ESPN2 — Indiana at Florida State

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Northwestern

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston —

Thursday, December 10 AUTO RACING 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — New England at LA Rams

NFLN — New England at LA Rams —

Friday, December 11 AUTO RACING 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BIATHLON 6 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas State at Butler

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Monmouth at Iona

FS1 — St. John’s at Connecticut

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona

9:30

FS1 — Utah at Colorado

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

NBA BASKETBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: TBA

SKIING 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SPEED SKATING 9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Speed Skating Championships (taped) —

Saturday, December 12 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Temple at St. Joseph’s

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

FOX — Michigan at Ohio State

FS1 — TBA

3 p.m.

CBS — Navy at Army

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

8:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Championship —

Sunday, December 13 AUTO RACING 8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at Georgetown

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

SKIING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Cross-Country World Cup (taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.