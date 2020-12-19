St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69

HOFSTRA (3-2)

Kante 6-10 3-8 15, Burgess 2-6 1-1 5, Coburn 2-10 3-5 9, Ray 9-19 4-5 28, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Cramer 1-2 0-1 2, Silverio 2-4 0-0 5, Masic 0-2 1-2 1, Schutte 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-61 12-22 69.

ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0)

Osunniyi 6-11 2-2 14, Adaway 4-6 1-2 9, Holmes 3-13 0-0 8, Lofton 6-12 3-5 16, Welch 5-10 2-2 15, Vasquez 2-4 0-0 5, Winston 2-7 2-2 6, Shaw 2-3 0-0 4, Creal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 10-13 77.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 9-30 (Ray 6-10, Coburn 2-9, Silverio 1-3, Burgess 0-2, Masic 0-2, Green 0-4), St. Bonaventure 7-16 (Welch 3-4, Holmes 2-6, Vasquez 1-2, Lofton 1-4). Rebounds_Hofstra 32 (Kante 13), St. Bonaventure 42 (Osunniyi 12). Assists_Hofstra 13 (Burgess 6), St. Bonaventure 19 (Lofton 9). Total Fouls_Hofstra 14, St. Bonaventure 18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.