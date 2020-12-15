St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0)

Osunniyi 10-14 5-9 25, Adaway 3-5 0-0 6, Holmes 4-9 1-4 9, Lofton 5-10 7-8 17, Welch 6-14 5-5 18. Totals 30-65 20-28 81.

AKRON (1-1)

Ali 4-7 0-0 9, Dailey 1-11 0-0 3, Reece 6-8 0-0 12, Jackson 7-17 6-6 22, Tribble 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 24-60 20-21 74.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 36-25. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 1-14 (Welch 1-7, Holmes 0-1, Lofton 0-3), Akron 6-32 (Jackson 2-9, Ali 1-4, Dailey 1-8). Fouled Out_Ali. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 30 (Osunniyi 9), Akron 32 (Dailey, Reece 5). Assists_St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 5), Akron 10 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 17, Akron 24.

