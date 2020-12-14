On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Francis, CCSU meet in conference play

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

St. Francis (NY) (1-1, 1-1) vs. Central Connecticut (1-4, 1-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as St. Francis (NY) squares off against Central Connecticut. St. Francis (NY) won 93-91 at home against Bryant in its last outing. Central Connecticut lost 79-71 on the road to Fairleigh Dickinson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Chauncey Hawkins have combined to account for 49 percent of all Terriers scoring this season.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (NY) offense has scored 87.5 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 23rd among Division I teams. The Central Connecticut defense has allowed 85.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

