St. Francis faces St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (5-3) vs. St. Francis (NY) (2-2)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) goes up against St. Peter’s in a non-conference matchup. St. Peter’s snuck past Monmouth by two points on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) lost 78-59 to Central Connecticut on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins and Unique McLean have combined to score 47 percent of all Terriers points this season.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: St. Francis (NY)’s Rob Higgins has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 16.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 19 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Peacocks. St. Francis (NY) has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three contests while St. Peter’s has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

