St Francis (NY) tops Central Connecticut 91-86

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 7:57 pm
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Travis Atson had a career-high 21 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly beat Central Connecticut 91-86 on Tuesday.

Chauncey Hawkins had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for St. Francis (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 18 points and five steals, and David Muenkat had 12 points.

Tre Mitchell had 17 points for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2). Greg Outlaw added 16 points and Karrington Wallace had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

