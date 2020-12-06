On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

St. John’s 89, Stony Brook 66

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK (1-1)

Gueye 7-11 1-2 15, Policelli 5-16 1-3 14, Sayles 5-7 0-0 10, Greene 2-7 1-2 7, Rodriguez 4-8 2-2 11, Habwe 2-3 0-1 4, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 1-2 0-0 2, Stephenson-Moore 1-2 0-0 3, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Kadisha 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-10 66.

ST. JOHN’S (4-1)

Moore 5-8 2-4 12, Alexander 1-2 4-6 6, Williams 8-11 2-2 21, Champagnie 5-11 3-4 16, Cole 2-5 0-0 4, Addae-Wusu 3-4 0-0 6, McGriff 2-5 0-0 5, Earlington 1-4 1-2 4, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Toro 2-3 3-3 7, Caraher 1-1 0-1 2, Gavalas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 15-22 89.

Halftime_St. John’s 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 7-23 (Policelli 3-11, Greene 2-4, Stephenson-Moore 1-1, Rodriguez 1-4, Habwe 0-1, Gueye 0-2), St. John’s 8-20 (Williams 3-5, Champagnie 3-6, Earlington 1-2, McGriff 1-2, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Gavalas 0-1, Cole 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 30 (Policelli 10), St. John’s 31 (Moore 7). Assists_Stony Brook 8 (Rodriguez 4), St. John’s 23 (Alexander, Champagnie, Addae-Wusu, McGriff 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 16, St. John’s 16.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit