St. John’s 94, Georgetown 83

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:47 pm
GEORGETOWN (3-3)

Pickett 2-12 2-4 6, Wahab 3-6 6-7 12, Blair 7-16 8-9 25, Carey 7-11 0-0 19, D.Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Bile 2-6 2-2 7, Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Sibley 1-1 0-2 2, Ighoefe 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 0-0 1-2 1, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 19-26 83.

ST. JOHN’S (6-4)

Toro 0-0 1-2 1, Alexander 4-9 2-2 10, Williams 7-12 8-11 26, Champagnie 6-12 4-4 20, Cole 5-11 4-4 17, Dunn 1-3 1-2 3, Earlington 2-6 0-0 5, Moore 5-7 1-1 12, Addae-Wusu 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 21-26 94.

Halftime_St. John’s 49-41. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 10-26 (Carey 5-9, Blair 3-9, Bile 1-3, D.Harris 1-3, Pickett 0-2), St. John’s 13-29 (Williams 4-6, Champagnie 4-8, Cole 3-8, Earlington 1-2, Moore 1-2, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Alexander 0-1, Dunn 0-1). Fouled Out_Wahab. Rebounds_Georgetown 34 (Pickett 11), St. John’s 35 (Champagnie 9). Assists_Georgetown 14 (Blair 6), St. John’s 19 (Champagnie 4). Total Fouls_Georgetown 18, St. John’s 19.

