St. Louis hosts Kansas City

Kansas City (4-4) vs. Saint Louis (6-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City goes up against Saint Louis in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Kansas City blew out Kansas Christian by 59 at home on Saturday, while Saint Louis is coming off of a 90-82 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLICK: Josiah Allick has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Saint Louis has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.8 points while giving up 63.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Billikens. Saint Louis has 55 assists on 94 field goals (58.5 percent) across its past three contests while Kansas City has assists on 66 of 98 field goals (67.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 87 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

