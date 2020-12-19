On Air: Encounter
St. Peter’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:29 pm
ST. PETER’S (5-3)

F.Drame 2-5 3-4 7, Ndefo 4-5 5-6 13, Banks 5-13 0-0 13, Edert 4-10 3-5 13, Lee 3-6 6-8 15, H.Drame 4-11 1-1 10, Brake 2-5 0-0 5, Silvera 1-3 0-0 2, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0, Diahame 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-58 18-26 78.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-2)

Martin 1-3 4-6 6, Rutty 1-6 2-2 4, Chaput 1-5 2-4 4, Hammond 5-11 4-7 15, Papas 4-9 2-2 12, Toatley 4-9 3-3 13, McClary 1-3 3-4 5, Vaughan 3-6 0-0 6, Ruth 1-3 3-4 5, Vuga 0-2 2-2 2, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, Holmstrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 25-34 76.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 36-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 10-25 (Lee 3-4, Banks 3-7, Edert 2-5, H.Drame 1-2, Brake 1-3, F.Drame 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Silvera 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 5-21 (Toatley 2-4, Papas 2-7, Hammond 1-4, Chaput 0-1, Holmstrom 0-1, Martin 0-1, Vaughan 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Fouled Out_H.Drame. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 36 (H.Drame 9), Monmouth (NJ) 38 (Rutty, Vaughan 8). Assists_St. Peter’s 14 (Banks, Lee 4), Monmouth (NJ) 14 (Chaput 5). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 24, Monmouth (NJ) 23.

