Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK (0-1)

Gueye 1-6 0-2 2, Policelli 5-9 2-4 16, Sayles 5-6 4-7 14, Greene 2-5 2-3 7, Rodriguez 3-10 1-2 9, Diallo 5-8 2-4 13, McKenzie 1-3 1-2 3, Pierre Philippe 1-4 0-0 2, Stephenson-Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott-Sewell 0-1 0-0 0, Habwe 1-1 0-1 2, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 12-25 68.

ST. PETER’S (2-1)

F.Drame 5-10 0-0 13, Ndefo 4-11 4-5 12, Banks 4-10 0-0 9, Lee 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 6-10 4-5 18, Brake 4-7 0-0 10, H.Drame 2-2 0-0 5, Diahame 2-4 0-0 4, Edert 3-5 0-0 8, Silvera 1-2 0-0 3, Kamba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 8-10 82.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-21 (Policelli 4-6, Rodriguez 2-6, Greene 1-1, Diallo 1-2, White 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Pierre Philippe 0-3), St. Peter’s 12-22 (F.Drame 3-4, Watson 2-3, Brake 2-4, Edert 2-4, H.Drame 1-1, Silvera 1-1, Banks 1-2, Ndefo 0-1, Lee 0-2). Fouled Out_Lee. Rebounds_Stony Brook 38 (Greene 9), St. Peter’s 33 (F.Drame 8). Assists_Stony Brook 15 (Sayles 5), St. Peter’s 18 (Kamba 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 12, St. Peter’s 25.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game