Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

St. Pete’s looks for home win vs Niagara

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Niagara (0-2, 0-1) vs. St. Peter’s (3-2, 1-0)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its fifth straight win over Niagara at Yanitelli Center. The last victory for the Purple Eagles at St. Peter’s was a 57-55 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Niagara has relied heavily on its seniors. Kobi Nwandu, Greg Kuakumensah, Justin Roberts and Nicholas Kratholm have combined to account for 63 percent of all Purple Eagles points this season.NWANDU IS A FORCE: Nwandu has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK SCORING: St. Peter’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists