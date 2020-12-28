On Air: Federal News Network program
Stampley’s 16 & 17 carries Troy over Carver College 88-35

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley tallied 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lift Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College on Monday night.

Zay Williams added 15 points for Troy (5-4), Kam Woods 13 points and Rory Pantophlet had eight rebounds.

Bryson Scott had 10 points for the Cougars and Antwon Ferrell added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

