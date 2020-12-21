Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50

CS BAKERSFIELD (3-2)

Stith 0-2 4-4 4, Buckingham 4-10 0-0 10, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Edler-Davis 4-8 2-2 13, McCall 0-4 2-5 2, Moore 4-12 2-2 11, Readus 2-3 1-3 5, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, S.Williams 0-7 0-0 0, Henson 1-2 0-0 3, Easter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 11-16 50.

STANFORD (5-2)

Delaire 4-6 0-0 9, Jones 1-4 3-4 6, Z.Williams 4-12 9-10 17, da Silva 4-6 2-5 10, Wills 5-7 4-10 14, Taitz 1-6 3-4 5, Keefe 1-1 0-1 2, O’Connell 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 21-34 63.

Halftime_Stanford 30-22. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 7-20 (Edler-Davis 3-5, Buckingham 2-5, Henson 1-1, Moore 1-3, Easter 0-2, S.Williams 0-4), Stanford 2-12 (Delaire 1-1, Jones 1-3, O’Connell 0-1, Z.Williams 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Taitz 0-3). Fouled Out_Perry. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 29 (Buckingham 9), Stanford 37 (Z.Williams 7). Assists_CS Bakersfield 9 (Perry 4), Stanford 8 (Z.Williams, Wills 3). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 35, Stanford 21.

