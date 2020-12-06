On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Stanford tops NC A&T 78-46 behind da Silva’s 26 points

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored a season-high 26 points and Stanford pulled away in the second half on Sunday for a 78-46 win over North Carolina A&T.

While playing its first three games against Power 5 opponents in Asheville, North Carolina, the Cardinal added a fourth contest in the state, making their first visit to a historical black college.

Stanford (2-2) had 11 different players score and 15 see action. Ziaire Williams contributed a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Cardinal led 31-23 at the half as both teams had trouble finding the range. However, Stanford improved from 33% in the first half to 49% in the second to pull away.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

The Cardinal raced to a 20-3 lead before the Aggies scrapped back. But Stanford pushed the lead to 25 barely five minutes into the second half.

North Carolina A&T (2-4) shot 26% in the first half and 31% in the second, when the Aggies went 1 of 13 from 3-point range, finishing 4 of 25 from distance.

Harry Morrice scored 10 points for the Aggies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit