Starks carries CS Northridge over New Mexico State 66-63

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 8:16 pm
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — TJ Starks had 18 points and six rebounds as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat New Mexico State 66-63 on Monday.

CSUN trailed 63-58 with 1:57 remaining until Vante Hendrix scored the next four points and Starks hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.

Darius Brown II added 12 points and nine rebounds for CSUN (4-3). Alex Merkviladze chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Hendrix had 11 points and six rebounds.

Johnny McCants had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (2-1). Evan Gilyard II added 13 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

