Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints close to division titles

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 6:13 pm
1 min read
      

Despite an 11-1 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason — yet.

They’ll have a chance to wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a playoff spot last week, can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Raiders against Indianapolis.

The AFC East-leading Bills can reach the postseason with a win over the Steelers and all of the following: losses by the Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Patriots.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay.

The Packers will qualify for the postseason with a win and any of the following: a loss by either the Cardinals or Rams or a Seahawks win over the 0-12 New York Jets.

And the surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, can clinch the NFC South title with a win over Philadelphia or a loss by the Buccaneers to the Vikings.

