Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

LETOURNEAU (0-1)

Argue 3-9 2-2 9, Eberhardt 1-7 0-0 3, Moore 2-8 3-3 9, Pride 3-4 1-3 8, Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 4-9 0-1 8, R.Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, Gerber 1-4 0-0 3, Richardson 1-8 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Blaine 1-6 2-2 4, Fosnight 0-2 0-0 0, Stolzenburg 1-1 0-0 3, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 8-13 57.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (1-0)

Kensmil 11-14 1-2 23, Solomon 1-2 0-0 2, C.Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Kachelries 8-8 0-0 17, Ware 5-10 0-0 13, Heckard 6-10 1-1 15, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 1-3 2-2 4, Antwi-Boasiako 2-2 0-1 4, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Elliott 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 1-4 2-2 4, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-69 6-8 102.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 54-23. 3-Point Goals_LeTourneau 9-30 (Moore 2-4, Matthews 1-1, Pride 1-1, Stolzenburg 1-1, Gerber 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Argue 1-4, Eberhardt 1-5, Blaine 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Richardson 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 8-22 (Ware 3-6, Heckard 2-5, Brown 1-1, Kachelries 1-1, C.Johnson 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Rebounds_LeTourneau 23 (Argue 7), Stephen F. Austin 45 (Solomon 10). Assists_LeTourneau 10 (Moore 2), Stephen F. Austin 27 (C.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_LeTourneau 9, Stephen F. Austin 18. A_1,288 (7,203).

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game