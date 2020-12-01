Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57

LETOURNEAU (0-1)
Argue 3-9 2-2 9, Eberhardt 1-7 0-0 3, Moore 2-8 3-3 9, Pride 3-4 1-3 8, Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 4-9 0-1 8, R.Johnson 1-2 0-2 2, Gerber 1-4 0-0 3, Richardson 1-8 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Blaine 1-6 2-2 4, Fosnight 0-2 0-0 0, Stolzenburg 1-1 0-0 3, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 8-13 57.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (1-0)
Kensmil 11-14 1-2 23, Solomon 1-2 0-0 2, C.Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Kachelries 8-8 0-0 17, Ware 5-10 0-0 13, Heckard 6-10 1-1 15, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 1-3 2-2 4, Antwi-Boasiako 2-2 0-1 4, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Elliott 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 1-4 2-2 4, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-69 6-8 102.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 54-23. 3-Point Goals_LeTourneau 9-30 (Moore 2-4, Matthews 1-1, Pride 1-1, Stolzenburg 1-1, Gerber 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Argue 1-4, Eberhardt 1-5, Blaine 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Richardson 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 8-22 (Ware 3-6, Heckard 2-5, Brown 1-1, Kachelries 1-1, C.Johnson 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Elliott 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Rebounds_LeTourneau 23 (Argue 7), Stephen F. Austin 45 (Solomon 10). Assists_LeTourneau 10 (Moore 2), Stephen F. Austin 27 (C.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_LeTourneau 9, Stephen F. Austin 18. A_1,288 (7,203).
