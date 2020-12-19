On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Stetson 95, Carver 51

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:20 pm
CARVER (0-13)

Coley 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 5-12 0-0 14, Auguste 3-9 0-1 6, Hepburn 7-17 4-5 18, Sims 1-5 0-0 2, Ferrell 1-6 0-0 3, Dubose 1-5 0-0 2, Hanna 1-2 0-0 2, Ervin 0-1 0-0 0, Mayuen 0-0 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 4-6 51.

STETSON (2-4)

Kabimba 5-8 2-2 12, Diawara 3-4 7-10 13, Johnston 6-10 2-2 19, Jones 4-8 0-0 9, Perry 4-10 2-3 11, Smith 7-9 1-4 16, Valdez 1-8 0-0 2, Wuor 1-6 0-0 2, Lamar 1-1 0-0 3, Swenson 1-5 0-0 2, Hollmann 0-2 0-2 0, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 35-74 14-23 95.

Halftime_Stetson 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Carver 5-13 (Scott 4-7, Ferrell 1-3, Auguste 0-1, Ervin 0-1, Hepburn 0-1), Stetson 11-24 (Johnston 5-8, Robinson 2-3, Lamar 1-1, Jones 1-2, Smith 1-2, Perry 1-3, Hollmann 0-1, Wuor 0-1, Valdez 0-3). Fouled Out_Hepburn. Rebounds_Carver 34 (Hepburn 11), Stetson 47 (Jones 8). Assists_Carver 13 (Sims 5), Stetson 22 (Perry 10). Total Fouls_Carver 18, Stetson 10.

