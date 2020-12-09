On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Stetson goes for first win vs Florida College

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:45 am
< a min read
      

Florida College vs. Stetson (0-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Falcons of Florida College. Stetson lost 73-62 to South Florida in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Chase Johnston has averaged 13.3 points to lead the charge for the Hatters. Complementing Johnston is Rob Perry, who is averaging 13.8 points per game.JUMPING FOR JALON: Jalon Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

A YEAR AGO: Stetson earned a 12-point win over Florida College when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Hatters offense put up 63.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers