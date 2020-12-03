Trending:
Stevenson lifts Southern Miss past William Carey 80-53

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:22 am
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Stevenson tied his career high with 27 points as Southern Miss romped past William Carey 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Stevenson shot 11 for 13 from the field. Artur Konontsuk had 13 points for Southern Miss (1-1). Tae Hardy and Tyler Morman added 10 points apiece.

Sayveon Bumpers had 21 points for the Crusaders. Maxwell Starwood had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

